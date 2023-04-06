BYU basketball is reportedly eyeing a transfer from Jimmer Fredette’s hometown

In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III (11) drives against Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the second half of an NCAA college semi final basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) | AP

Folks who have been BYU Cougar basketball fans for at least five or six years may remember the recruitment of Joe Girard.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard was a 3-star prospect in high school and had scholarship offers from schools all over the country in addition to BYU, but he was most known among Cougar fans as being from Glens Falls, New York, the same city as BYU legend Jimmer Fredette.

Girard wound up going to Syracuse, less than three hours away from home, and he had four very good seasons there, averaging 12.4 points, 3.5 assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes per game.

Girard entered the transfer portal after this season ended, however, and BYU is reportedly very much back in the mix for his services.

On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Girard will have in-home visits soon with the Cougars, Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

College basketball insider Adam Zagoria reported that Girard has already had in-home visits with Butler, Stanford and LSU, and that he was set to have in-home visits with Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel and Washington head coach Mike Hopkins on Wednesday.

Vanquish The Foe’s Robby McCombs reported that Girard met with BYU coaches via Zoom last week.