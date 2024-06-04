BYU basketball just added its fourth new assistant coach

BYU fans cheer on the Cougars during game against Texas in the Marriott Center Jan. 27, 2024, in Provo. Recent recruiting news has provided more reason to cheer for BYU faithful ahead of Year 2 in the Big 12. | Donovan Kelly, BYU Photo

BYU basketball has added another assistant coach to Kevin Young’s staff.

The program announced the hiring of Tim Fanning on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to welcome Tim to BYU,” Young said in a statement. “He comes with very unique coaching experiences after coaching in the NBA G-League, Euroleague and being a head coach at different levels. Tim has traveled the world learning different philosophies and gained a strong network along the way. He’s a very intelligent coach with a strong background in player development. Our entire program will benefit from Tim’s expertise.”

Welcome to the family, Coach Fanning! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Ke68EjTibd — BYU Men's Basketball (@BYUMBB) June 4, 2024

Fanning spent the past three years as part of the Overtime Elite developmental league, where he coached top prospects such as projected 2024 NBA Draft top pick Alex Sarr and 2023 No. 4 overall selection Amen Thompson.

During a five year stint as an assistant for Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv B.C., Fanning helped the team win four league titles and coached former Cougars great Elijah Bryant.

Fanning has also spent time coaching in New Zealand, Spain and the NBA G-League.

With the addition of Will Voigt and Fanning in recent days, Young still has one final assistant position to officially fill.