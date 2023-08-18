BYU basketball has added another assistant coach ahead of its first Big 12 season

BYU men’s basketball coach Mark Pope has added Collin Terry as an additional assistant coach to his staff, the school announced Friday. | BYU Photo

Mark Pope is bolstering his bench as the BYU men’s basketball team heads into its first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Three days after former Cougar Nate Austin was named the program’s director of basketball operations, Pope announced Friday that Collin Terry will join the coaching staff as the team’s fourth assistant.

Terry most recently worked two seasons as an assistant coach in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.

He has experience with two other G League franchises — as an assistant with the Maine Celtics and an advanced scout with the Northern Arizona Suns — and previously was an assistant coach at Salt Lake Community College under current UVU coach Todd Phillips.

“I would like to thank coach Mark Pope, Tom Holmoe, Brian Santiago and the BYU administration for this incredible opportunity,” Terry said in a statement. “BYU has had a tremendous impact on me and my family. Both my father and uncle played quarterback for LaVell Edwards so my ties to Cougar athletics run deep.

“With BYU’s historic move into the premier college basketball conference, I look forward to assisting coach Pope, his staff and players carry on BYU’s great basketball tradition. Go Cougars!”

In addition to Terry, Pope’s assistant coaches include Cody Fueger, Nick Robinson and Kahil Fennell.