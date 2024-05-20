These BYU baseball players earned All-Big 12 honors

Brigham Young Cougars catcher Collin Reuter (18) hits the ball during the college baseball game between the Utah Utes and the Brigham Young Cougars at Miller Park Complex in Provo on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

BYU’s Stone Cushing, Mason Olson and Collin Reuter all earned All-Big 12 honorable mention awards Monday, while Kuhio Aloy was named to the league’s All-Freshman team.

Cushing served as the Cougars’ closer and led the Big 12 with 10 saves on the season, making 29 appearances in his first season with the program. He recorded 46 strikeouts in 34.1 innings pitched, sporting a 3.93 earned run average.

After missing all of 2023 due to injury, Reuter rebounded to the tune of 10 home runs, 37 runs batted in and a .865 on base plus slugging mark, all while playing solid defense behind the plate at the catcher position.

Olson was excellent out of BYU’s bullpen, making 19 appearances with a 2.82 earned run average. He struck out 49 batters in 38.1 innings while surrendering just 13 walks.

A true freshman from Hawaii, Aloy led the Cougars with 39 runs batted in and finished second with 53 hits. Statistically, he was a top-three rookie batter in the conference, slugging eight home runs and hitting .269.

BYU was the only Big 12 school without a single First or Second Team All-Big 12 selection.

It was a tough first Big 12 campaign for the Cougars, who finished in last place with a 7-22 mark in conference action.