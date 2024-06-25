BYU adds another commitment from an edge rusher to its 2025 class

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates after an interception against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. BYU won 27-14. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU is loading up on edge rushers in its 2025 recruiting class.

The Cougars got another one late Monday, as Utah native Kendal Wall announced his commitment on social media.

Who is Kendal Wall?

Wall is rated a three-star prospect with an 86 player rating by 247 Sports (he doesn’t have an industry composite ranking).

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Wall preps at Mountain Ridge High in Herriman. He went to BYU on an official visit last weekend.

Wall, who is rated the No. 14 in-state recruit in the 2025 class by 247 Sports, had 40 tackles and one sack for the Sentinels last season, per the Deseret News preps database.

Wall also held offers from Washington State and San Jose State at the time of his commitment, according to 247 Sports.

How is BYU football’s 2025 recruiting class shaping up?

With Wall’s addition, the Cougars now have 13 commitments for their 2025 recruiting class — six since last Friday.

That includes four edge rushers. Another edge rusher, Cole Cogshell of California, also committed on Monday.

Beside Wall and Cogshell, BYU’s commits include quarterback Nolan Keeney (Oregon), running back Cale Breslin (Nevada), wide receiver LaMason Waller (California), tight ends Jackson Doman (Oregon), Blake Bryce (California) and Tucker Kelleher (Georgia), offensive tackle Kelepi Vete (California), edge rushers Ulavai Fetuli (California) and Sale Fano (Westlake High), linebacker Tyler Payne (Weber High) and punter Will Walker (Riverton High).