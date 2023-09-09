BYU AD Tom Holmoe says ‘I’ll take the blame’ for why Cougarettes won’t perform during football game vs. SUU

Members of the Cougarettes perform during a timeout as BYU and Utah play an NCAA football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A staple of BYU football home games — the Cougarettes performing during a break in the action — won’t be happening when the Cougars host Southern Utah on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Late Friday afternoon, BYU Cougars athletic director Tom Holmoe wrote on social media that “I’ll take the blame on this one” after former Cougar football player Houston Heimuli wrote, “Found out the cougarettes can’t perform their timeout numbers this weekend cuz a couple people complained about the music choice…Way to ruin it for the majority.”

The BYU Cougarettes, of course, are the school’s nationally acclaimed dance team and winners of 24 national championships. They perform during many of the football team’s home games and were slated to do so on Saturday when BYU faces in-state foe SUU.

Holmoe wrote, “Poor communication on my part for this week’s game entertainment. Cougarettes are amazing student athletes and you’ll see ‘em performing again soon - better than ever,” but didn’t make any specific mention about why they won’t be performing.

Some have surmised that at issue is an edited version of a song called “Plain Jane” by rapper A$AP Ferg that the Cougarettes performed last weekend during the football season opener against Sam Houston, but it is unclear if that is indeed the case.

BYU and SUU are slated to kick off at 1 p.m. MT on Saturday.