Byron's Colin Hansen, Caledonia's Ethan Stendel announce commitments to Gophers football

Jun. 6—Ethan Stendel and Colin Hansen have never gone head-to-head in a high school football game.

It would be quite a matchup if it could happen, but with Hansen's Byron Bears playing in Class 4A and Stendel's Caledonia Warriors in Class 2A, and the teams playing in different districts during the regular season, that meeting seems an impossibility.

It looks like Hansen and Stendel will settle for the next-best option: They'll be teammates in college. And not just any college. They're going the Division I route and staying in-state, close to home.

Within 75 minutes of one another late Wednesday night, June 5, Hansen and Stendel announced their commitments to play for the University of Minnesota and head coach PJ Fleck.

"After a great camp and a conversation with @Coach_Fleck I'm exited to announce that I have received an offer from @GopherFootball , and after that's said I'm excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota!!!" Stendel wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at 10:18 p.m.

At 11:33 p.m., Hansen posted the following on the same social media platform: "After a PHENOMENAL camp, I'm excited to say that I've received an offer and COMMITTED to @GopherFootball !! Thanks to all of the gophers staff for believing in me!! RTB!!!!"

Fleck and the Gophers are getting two of the best football players and athletes in southeastern Minnesota.

Hansen is a 6-foot-7, 235-pound beast of a lineman who'll be a senior this fall. He excelled on both sides of the ball last fall for a Byron team that went 10-2 overall, won a Section 1, Class 4A championship and advanced to the state semifinals, where it suffered a narrow 7-0 loss to eventual state runner-up Rocori.

Hansen was part of an offensive line last season, along with North Dakota State University commit Zach Vanderpool, that paved the way for one of the area's and state's best running backs, senior Adam Glynn, who gained 1,944 yards in 2023 and is the Bears' third all-time rushing leader with 3,411 yards.

Hansen is listed as a 3-star recruit and the No. 9 defensive line prospect in Minnesota by 247Sports.com.

Byron coach Ben Halder described Hansen this way after last season, when nominating him for the Post Bulletin's All-Area Team: (Hansen) has a deluxe frame to be an elite offensive lineman. He came into his own as a bookend tackle on a richly talented Byron offensive line. Hansen has a nasty streak to him as a blocker.

Stendel, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound, two-star junior athlete who plays quarterback and linebacker for the defending Section 1, Class 2A champion Caledonia Warriors. The talented multi-sport athlete is among the top entrants in the high jump (he has cleared 6-feet-4 this spring) at this week's Class 1A track and field state meet.

Media who cover the Gophers and college football recruiting projected late Wednesday night that Stendel will play linebacker for the Gophers.

On offense for Caledonia, Stendel is a dual-threat QB. He completed 59.4% of his passes (95-for-160) for 1,482 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall. He also ran for 382 yards on 87 carries (a 4.39 yards per carry average) and 10 touchdowns as the Warriors won a section title and brought a 10-0 record into the Class 2A state tournament before falling to Jackson County Central in the state quarterfinals.

According to a St. Paul Pioneer Press report, Stendel attended a camp at Minnesota, received a scholarship offer from Fleck shortly thereafter, and committed almost immediately.

Stendel reportedly had offers from Division I FCS schools North Dakota and Northern Iowa, as well as interest from FCS power North Dakota State and FBS program Iowa State University.

Hansen and Stendel will join Kasson-Mantorville grad Reese Tripp on the Gophers roster. Tripp, a 6-7, 345-pound offensive lineman, redshirted last fall and has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Isaac Fruechte, the son of Stendel's current head coach at Caledonia, Carl Fruechte, played for the Gophers from 2012-14. Isaac Fruechte played wide receiver, catching 50 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 34 games with the Gophers. He had multiple stints with the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-17, and was with the Detroit Lions for six games in 2016. He will enter his first season as offensive coordinator at the University of North Dakota this fall.