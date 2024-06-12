How Byron's Colin Hansen became a University of Minnesota football commit

Jun. 12—BYRON, Minn. — Colin Hansen thought he knew what was about to occur when some University of Minnesota football assistant coaches pulled him aside one night last week.

Hansen had just wrapped up a skills camp for high school players at Minnesota's football facilities when he was summoned to the office of Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck.

"I kind of had an idea of what was happening," Hansen said. "I felt like I had performed pretty well. I'd been talking with coach 'Debo' (Gophers defensive line and assistant head coach Winston DeLattiboudere III) and checking in with him during the camp."

Hansen's suspicions were correct.

A senior-to-be at Byron High School, Hansen sat across from Fleck as the Gophers' head coach of the past eight seasons offered him an opportunity to play Big Ten Conference college football in his home state.

"It's hard to explain," Hansen said two days later. "It's a dream come true. I'm still processing it right now. They said that, basically, I'm a big ball of clay that they can work with and shape me and coach me into this great football player. I'll admit, I still have a lot of work to do and they want me to put some weight on, but they said they like (my) potential."

Indeed, there is a lot to like about Hansen.

So, how did a player who — in his own words — didn't see his recruitment start to become heavy until almost the midpoint of his junior season, end up committing to the Gophers a full two months before his senior year begins?

It starts with the eye test, which Hansen passes with flying colors before video of him on the field is shown, or before he takes a live rep. The starting offensive tackle and defensive end for Byron, who just turned 17 in March, goes 6-feet-7, 235 pounds, with room to add muscle and weight.

"He's a giant human being and he'll continue to get bigger and stronger as his career goes along," Byron head coach Ben Halder said. "They'll get him on their nutrition and weight training programs as soon as he gets up there.

"One of his greatest attributes is he is a team-first guy. He likes to be around his teammates and his buddies. At our weight room (on June 6, the morning after Hansen committed), everyone was hooting and hollering for him. He's a humble kid. When he called me to tell me (he committed), I had to encourage him to put it on social media, to announce it. He wasn't going to. I told him 'Colin, people will want to know about this.'"

A near-4.0 student and, as his high school head coach describes him, "super coachable," Hansen can bring it on the field, too.

The standout multi-sport athlete excels on the basketball court and the football field. His dad, Brad, was an NCAA Division II All-American at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., and Colin, the oldest of five siblings, can flip a switch when he gets between the lines and find the nasty streak that the best linemen need to have.

"Being coachable, that will be really beneficial to him when he gets to the next level," Halder said. "That's the same with any kid, whether it's D3 or D1, if you're coachable, you'll make it. Colin, you tell him something and he'll do it. He asks for feedback, too, and he isn't afraid to take it. He's a super unselfish, team-first guy."

That selflessness and humility are also traits that make a great lineman.

It's a position where players' names won't show up in a box score. They take their pride in the numbers that show up next to their running backs' names. And for Byron last fall, those numbers were significant.

Hansen joined Payton Jax (6-foot, 225 pounds, UW-Eau Claire commit), Zach Vanderpool (6-5, 240, North Dakota State), Gabe Mills (6-foot, 245) and either Brennen Larsen (6-foot, 210) or Cody Swanson (6-3, 220).

That crew paved the way for senior back Adam Glynn to set single-season school records with 1,944 rushing yards and 162 points scored. More importantly, they helped Byron reach the Class 4A state tournament for the first time in 20 years and advance to the state semifinals.

"I couldn't have asked for anything better," Hansen said. "We had six guys from last year's team who'll go on to play college football. For me, to have Zach working with me on the defensive side, then Payton, our center, he taught me a lot on the offensive side. They were great to play with and learn from."

Hansen blossomed quickly, and his stock followed. He went from a relative unknown — outside of southeastern Minnesota, that is — as a sophomore, when he played a good amount of varsity ball, but wasn't an every-down player, to a 3-star recruit and the No. 8-ranked defensive lineman prospect in Minnesota, according to 247Sports.com.

The Gophers really began to show interest last fall, after co-offensive coordinator Matt Simon made a stop in Byron as the Gophers' coaches blanketed the state, visiting as many Minnesota high schools as possible.

Interest from other programs in the state and region began to pick up, but many were waiting to offer Hansen, or turn up the recruiting pressure, until after he participated in the Gophers' camp. Turns out, those programs made a smart decision.

And Hansen is happy to have that weight off his shoulders as he enters a senior season where he hopes to pave the way for the Bears to return to state.

"I started this process pretty late," Hansen said. "I didn't get my first look, or message, from a college coach until this past fall, or maybe during basketball season. It was a short process for me, but I loved every second of it. It didn't last long enough to get tired of it."

He'll continue to play basketball — Gophers coaches encouraged him to do so — and he'll be able to focus on being a leader for the Bears on the football field, where his goal is to continue to build his consistency.

"He has that nasty mentality on the field," Halder said, "he just has to find some consistency with it. He's just a genuinely nice kid, but you don't want to be on the wrong side of his nasty streak on the field when he's going.

"It's ... instead of finding that nasty 75% of the time, it's finding it 100% of the time. That's a hard thing to do, especially playing on both sides of the ball and having other things in his life, too, school, friends. He does a great job of balancing all that.

"My wife one day said 'Wow, he's a really nice kid isn't he?' I said 'yeah, if either of our kids came home and said they're dating Colin, I'd say that's great.' I don't ever have to worry about Colin."

Perhaps the best part of the process for Hansen was being able to share to his decision with his parents (Brad and Elise) and his coaches at Byron, including Halder.

After giving Fleck his oral commitment, Hansen put his arm around his future coach for a photo. Hansen's dad was on the opposite side. Fleck stands close to 6-feet, but he nearly gets lost between the Hansens, father and son sporting wide smiles.

"They've been amazing," Colin Hansen said of his parents. "I only went to three camps, but still, my dad did the math and it was 29 hours of driving. He did all of it. They've been a ton of help, super supportive.

"I don't think I've ever seen my dad more happy. You can tell in that picture of me and him and coach Fleck, he's beaming with happiness."

By the time the Hansens made it home to Byron on June 5, it was close to midnight. But Halder and some of the Bears' assistants were waiting there to greet their newest college commit.

"Colin is really grounded," Halder said. "We've talked a lot about, 'yeah, you're going to play college football, but you still have one season here in Byron.' We need him to be good for Byron for one more year. And he understands that. It's why he was at the gym at 6:30 the next morning. He's there because his teammates matter more to him than sleeping in or anything else."