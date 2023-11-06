Byron Young by the numbers against Green Bay

Green Bay (3-5) defeated the Rams (3-6), 20-3, Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin during Week 9.

Former Vol Byron Young started at outside linebacker for Los Angeles.

He totaled 10 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble against the Packers.

Young has recorded 39 tackles and five sacks this season.

Young played at Tennessee from 2021-22 under head coach Josh Heupel after transferring from Georgia Military College.

The former Vol was an All-SEC standout in 2022.

Young was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft (No. 77 overall).

Los Angeles next plays on Nov. 19 versus Seattle. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

