Byron Wray: NASCAR Black History Month spotlight

Associated Press

With California entering the third year of severe drought, federal officials said Wednesday they won’t deliver any water to farmers in the state’s major agricultural region — a decision that will force many to plant fewer crops in the fertile soil that yields the bulk of the nation’s fruits, nuts and vegetables. “It's devastating to the agricultural economy and to those people that rely on it,” said Ernest Conant, regional director for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The federal government operates the Central Valley Project in California, a complex system of dams, reservoirs and canals.