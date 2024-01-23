Byron West will not return as Petrolia head football coach

The Petrolia CISD school board voted to not renew Byron West’s contract during Monday night’s meeting, creating another head football coach and athletic director opening in the Wichita Falls area.

“I do appreciate the families and kids that are here — those that are close to me,” West said. “The kids here were great. It’s just too bad sometimes adults get in the way.”

West was reassigned within the school district and his current contract expires in May.

West just completed his third season leading the Pirates, accruing a 13-18 record during that time. His best season came in 2021, leading them to an 8-3 record and a postseason appearance. But he was also the program’s defensive coordinator in 2020, playing a key role in the Pirates’ first postseason victory since a state championship win in 2002.

Before going to Petrolia, West was the head coach at Henrietta for 15 seasons, leading the Bearcats to the playoffs in all but one season. He won two district titles and guided the Bearcats to the third round of the playoffs twice.

For his career, West has a 112-92 record. He celebrated his 100th career win while at Petrolia.

West suffered a heart attack late during the 2023 season but returned to his duties as athletic director after having surgery.

Both high school football programs residing in Clay County are now looking for head football coaches and athletic directors.

Henrietta ISD is a week into its search to fill the void left by Michael Johnson, who resigned and will join the Granbury staff as offensive coordinator.

In all, four coaches have been hired to lead local football teams in the past six weeks, including current Rider coach Marc Bindel (Memorial) and Hirschi coach Lawrence Johnson (Legacy) to start the programs at WFISD’s two new high schools set to open in Aug. 2024.

Both Patrick Williams (Burkburnett) and Clay McChristian (Graham) were promoted from defensive coordinator to head football coach and athletic director of their respective programs.

