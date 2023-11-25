Byron uses biggest blowout in IHSA state-final history to claim third championship

NORMAL — Just how good is this year's Byron football team?

The Tigers showed off in a big way during Friday's IHSA Class 3A state championship game, winning the program's third state title by wallopping another traditional power, Mt. Carmel, 69-7.

The Tigers bounded out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and basically strolled home. They led 49-0 at halftime after rushing for 378 yards in the first two quarters alone. They broke the state scoring record on Knoll's 34-yard TD run to kickstart the second half.

They not only followed up their 2021 state title with this dominant, undefeated run, but they capped it all off as the highest scoring team ever in the state of Illinois. Byron finished with 823 points on the season, surpassing Peoria's old record of 805 midway through the third quarter. The Tigers also eclipsed the touchdown record that Lena-Winslow set last year, finishing with 108.

Byron high school running back Kye Aken (29) jumps up to intercept the ball from Mt. Carmel wide receiver Andrew Gillihan (7) during the 3A state championship game on Nov. 24, 2023 at Hancock stadium. Byron led at the first half with a score of 49-0.

State championship football: Dynasty denied, or halted? Whichever, Lena-Winslow football falls in 1A state title game

And as they have done all season — except last week, when they had to hold off Lombard Montini 26-20 late — Byron just dominated. The 56-point margin of victory was the largest in IHSA history, surpassing Stillman Valley's 52-point win in the 2009 title game.

They dominated in the backfield and on the line, averaging 10.8 yards per carry as a team without a single carry for a loss.

They were led by freshman quarterback Andrew Talbert (154 yards on five carries with three TDs) and sophomore fullback Caden Considine (17-153 and two TDs), while junior Brayden Knoll added 103 yards on six rushes with a pair of touchdowns.

And it wasn't just on offense.

Byron held all-state quarterback Blayne Sisson at bay all night, although he found a few more creases to run through late in the game against the Tigers' backups. He came in with 2,081 yards rushing and 36 TDs, and he had thrown for 1,762 yards and 15 touchdowns. On Friday, he had 149 yards rushing, but 123 of them came after Byron had built a four-touchdown lead. And he was 4-for-15 for 15 yards passing.

Carter Groharing picked off a Sisson pass just two plays after the Tigers' breathtaking opening drive that netted a touchdown in just six plays and 2:44. Byron then methodically drove it down the field, using 12 plays to bump the lead again, and following that up with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery three plays later. Freshman quarterback Andrew Talbert scored his second rushing TD of the young game, and then Kye Aken picked off back-to-back Sisson passes to spark early touchdowns.

The game was over by mid-second quarter when Talbert scored his second TD — a 77-yard run where he broke two tackles, his the sidelines, and was gone.

That was the story for Byron: They were gone.

Jay Taft is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at jtaft@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @JayTaft. Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com. Jay has covered a wide variety of sports, from the Chicago Bears to youth sports, since the turn of the century at the Register Star, and for over 30 years all together.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Byron steamrolls Mt. Carmel to claim another Illinois football title