Byron, Truex Jr. to start from rear after cars fail pre-race inspection at Las Vegas

NASCAR Playoffs drivers William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. will start at the rear of the field after their cars failed pre-race inspection ahead of Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Byron and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Truex Jr. failed technical inspection twice. Byron was set to start third, while Truex was forced to forfeit his fourth-place starting position.

RELATED: Starting lineup | What to Watch

The No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Aric Almirola also failed pre-race inspection twice. Almirola failed to advance in the postseason round following last Saturday’s Round of 16 finale race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He was set to start 17th.

The Nos. 10, 19 and 24 cars all passed on their third attempt.

The No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota of JJ Yeley failed pre-race inspection three times, which means Yeley will be at the rear of the field and serve a pass-through penalty at the start. His car chief, Ty Brazeal, has also been ejected.