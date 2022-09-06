How Byron Pringle worked to build chemistry with Justin Fields while out

How Pringle worked to build chemistry with Fields while injured originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Coming into training camp, the Bears were counting on Byron Pringle to take hold of the No. 2 receiver spot opposite Darnell Mooney and become a reliable target for quarterback Justin Fields.

But Pringle injured his quadriceps during an individual drill in training camp and missed the better part of a month, including all three preseason games.

Pringle and Fields lost the critical time on grass needed to build a rapport the second-year quarterback can trust. But the veteran wide receiver did everything in his power to ensure he kept up with the growth of the Bears' offense while being sidelined.

"Since I was out, I've been trying to just listen to coaching points, the communication on the field, like they're giving it to the other guys," Pringle said Monday. "Just knowing I'm not trying to be a step behind when I get back on the field, so I've been paying attention in the meeting room and listening to everything Coach Getsy's been coaching and points that Justin's been saying to the fellas."

Pringle returned to practice in a limited capacity Monday along with fellow wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and center Lucas Patrick.

Despite missing close to the last month, the 28-year-old sees an advantage to his time away from the field.

"That actually was a big help, me being out," Pringle said. "I was able to study more before I get out to the field. As far as not knowing what to do, I feel like I'm good."



While he's gotten more studying in while he's been down, Pringle knows he and Fields will have to work overtime to make sure their timing is dialed in come Sunday.



"We've just gotta get on it after practice," Pringle said. "Even like, like certain routes you can convert. Some routes you can't. Some, I may want to hook up in the window, like, in the zone, and some he may want me to keep going. We've just gotta keep talking about it, keep communicating about it."



When Pringle went down, he was battling with Equanimeous St. Brown, Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis, and Jones to be first in the pecking order behind Mooney.



Sharpe is now out for the year with a rib injury, while Jones has missed almost two weeks.



That left the Bears with just three healthy receivers who caught an NFL pass last season. Those three receivers – Mooney, St. Brown, and Pettis – figure to be the Bears' top three receivers when they take the field Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.



Pringle isn't sure if he'll be able to play Sunday or if his return will have to wait for Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. That's a decision the coaching staff will make based on Wednesday and Thursday's practices.



But Pringle believes he'll be able to make an impact Sunday if the staff gives him the go-ahead.



He's also confident this Bears team has what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the NFL's best.



"We've got the grit, the hunger, the finishing," Pringle said. "That's the biggest thing about being a championship or a playoff team, finishing plays."



Grit, hunger, and fight will be of the essence Sunday when the 49ers come to Soldier Field.



Fields will need every weapon at his disposal to combat a fast, aggressive defense led by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Pringle's speed is the type of weapon that can change a game in one play.



It's something the Bears will sorely miss if he's unable to go Sunday in the season-opener.

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!