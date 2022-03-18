Byron Pringle pens thank you tweet to Chiefs Kingdom

Kansas City Chiefs WR Byron Pringle is heading to the windy city to play for former KC front office executive Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears.

A former undrafted free agent signing out of Kansas State in 2018, Pringle suffered an injury in the 2018 preseason and would be stashed on injured reserve all year. He surprised in 2019, making the initial 53-man roster for the Chiefs, primarily as a special teamer. With injuries to the WR corps, he’d have a breakout performance in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, posting 103 yards and a score in a 19-13 loss. From that point onward, Pringle remained key depth for the team, playing both as a receiver and kick returner. He’d appear in 46 career regular-season games with the Chiefs, starting in eight games.

At 28 years old, Pringle heads to compete in the NFC, but he’s extraordinarily grateful for his time in Kansas City. Pringle wrote a thank you message to the organization and fans and shared it on Twitter.

Forever thankful for the opportunity the Chiefs gave me. Blessed to have been apart of great organization for the past 4 years. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and fans! ❤️#ChiefsKingdom #KState #EMAW — Byron Pringle (@pringle_byron) March 18, 2022

“Forever thankful for the opportunity the Chiefs gave me. Blessed to have been apart of great organization for the past 4 years. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and fans!”

Pringle won two Lamar Hunt Trophies and Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs. He also earned himself a sponsorship with the “Pringles” potato chip brand. He’ll be missed in Kansas City, both for his on-field production and his character off the field.

Story continues

List