Byron Pringle doubtful to return to Bears game with calf injury

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle left with a calf injury from Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He is doubtful to return to the game, according to the team.

Pringle leads all receivers as of this writing, with one catch for 11 yards. The first-year Bear is one of the team's starting receivers alongside Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown.

The veteran signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bears last March.

Pringle spent the first three seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, racking up nearly 1,000 receiving yards in his time there and seven touchdowns -- five in his final season.

