Byron Pringle, Bears agree to one year, $6 million deal

Byron Pringle, Bears agree to one year, $6 million originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears general manager Ryan Poles is already pulling out the rolodex from his days with the Kansas City Chiefs. On Thursday, he secured a one-year deal with wide receiver Byron Pringle, who spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs.

According to Katz Brothers Sports, Pringle and the Bears agreed to one-year, $6 million -- $4 million fully guaranteed, $2 million in incentives.

Pringle went undrafted out of Kansas State before Poles, then-Chiefs college scouting coordinator, signed him in 2018. After spending his rookie season on the injured reserves list, Pringle seemed destined for the same fate his sophomore season when he struggled to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. His breakthrough performance came in Week 5 of the 2019-20 season when he recorded 103 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 19-13 loss to the Colts. The Chiefs went on to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Pringle continued to increase his productivity, taking snaps as a kick returner and starting in eight games over the next two seasons. He finished this past regular season season with 568 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In the postseason, he added 82 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs.