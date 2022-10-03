Byron, No. 24 team's penalty appeal to be heard Thursday

Hendrick Motorsports’ appeal of a penalty it received after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway will be heard Thursday ahead of the Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

MORE: Talladega results | Weekend schedule: Roval

Driver William Byron and his No. 24 team were docked 25 points, respectively, and Byron was fined $50,000 after his intentional contact to Denny Hamlin under caution sent Hamlin spinning out of the top five at Texas. NASCAR penalized Byron for violating Sections 4.3.A & 4.4.C of the NASCAR Rule Book, which pertain to the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct.

Section 4.4.C states that member actions that can result in a loss of 25-50 driver and team owner points and/or $50,0000-$100,000 fine and/or suspension includes “intentionally wrecking another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result” and “any actions deemed to compromise the safety of an Event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of Competitors, Officials, spectators, or others.”

Three members of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel will hear the appeal and rule on whether to uphold, modify or rescind the penalty.

RELATED: Byron preps appeal before ‘Dega

The Round of 12 comes to a close Sunday with the Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Byron is currently scored 10th in the playoff standings 11 points beneath the elimination line. Eight drivers will advance to the penultimate round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.