Byron nabs Stage 1 win as Johnson wrecks on last lap

An incident coming off of Turn 2 of the last lap of Stage 1 took Jimmie Johnson away from a stage win and set William Byron up for his first stage win of 2020 on Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Johnson had taken the lead from another Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Alex Bowman, with 10 to go in the stage but some contact coming up on Chris Buescher ended up with Johnson hitting the inside wall. As a result of the incident, Johnson’s day was done.

Byron charged to the stage win after starting 18th. Denny Hamlin finished second while Bowman took third. In his first race back after missing three races following a last-lap wreck at Daytona, Ryan Newman finished the stage in ninth.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who started from the rear after failing pre-race inspection twice, finished 15th in Stage 1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was involved in a Lap 1 wreck coming off of Turn 2. He will finish the race scored last.

A competition caution at Lap 31 froze the running order and allowed for longer pit stops, allowing teams to make more extended in-race adjustments that might normally be made during practice. Brad Keselowski had led each lap prior to the competition caution.

Sunday’s race, The Real Heroes 400, marked the first race back for NASCAR since the COVID-19 stoppage that occurred in March. The race is the fifth of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.