What the Byron Murphy signing means for the Vikings

Even though it’s taken a while, the Minnesota Vikings have another cornerback.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Vikings have agreed to terms with cornerback Bryon Murphy. The deal is worth about $22 million over two seasons.

The announcement of Murphy’s contract comes at a critical time for Minnesota. Heading into free agency, only Akayleb Evans played a significant amount of snaps for the Vikings at cornerback last season.

Minnesota saw two former cornerbacks move to different teams since free agency opened on Monday. Veteran Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cameron Dantzler Sr. was claimed by the Washington Commanders.

Here is how Byron Murphy can fit into the Vikings’ plans.

Who is Byron Murphy?

Murphy was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. In his time with the Cardinals, Murphy started in 48 games, including 16 in his rookie season.

He started in nine games last season after a back injury landed him on season-ending injured reserve in December. Despite this minor hiccup, Murphy has remained healthy for most of his career and hasn’t missed significant time.

Murphy is a versatile cornerback who can play both in the slot and on the boundary for the Vikings. However, his best fit is likely on the boundary given his lack of size and length at the cornerback position.

In terms of scheme fit, there may be no better fit for Brian Flores. Murphy has been tasked with a lot of tough situations, including being asked to shadow both Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams in coverage. He passed every challenge with flying covers, holding both Adams and Kupp to quiet nights.

His ability to stick with wide receivers in man coverage makes him a particularly good fit for Flores, who asks his cornerbacks to remain on islands. He is almost never beaten in man coverage and reacts well to the ball to create deflections or interceptions. Cornerbacks who fit this mold normally do well in defenses led by Flores and can have successful seasons if everything breaks their way.

An interesting ripple to watch with Murphy is his ability to rush the passer. Flores likes to use his defensive backs as extra pass rushers, and his newest corner has plenty of experience getting after the quarterback after his time spent with Vance Joseph in Arizona. If Murphy blitzes with regularity, it could be an indication that he will fit better in a slot role, which would hardly be an issue for the Vikings.

What about Murphy's contract?

The details regarding his contract are murky, but the $22 million over two years seems like a bargain for what Murphy offers.

At an $11 million average per year, Murphy would be the 17th highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, putting him on par with D.J. Reed of the New York Jets and Cam Sutton of the Detroit Lions.

The two-year deal signals that Murphy is likely betting on himself in Flores’ defense. He would hit the open market again at just 27 years old, meaning he could capitalize with a lucrative long-term contract when his latest deal expires.

However, the structure of this contract also manages to give the Vikings some valuable flexibility to see how Murphy might fit into their system. Keep an eye on the details of his contract when they break, but there’s a chance that the Vikings could get out of this contract if needed.

How does Murphy fit the Vikings?

Murphy will be one of the Vikings’ starting cornerbacks next season, but who will line up next to him?

Flores likes to use three cornerbacks at a time, meaning the Vikings aren’t done addressing the position during the off-season. The question, however, is if the Vikings will pursue an additional free-agent cornerback or shift their focus to drafting one.

If the Vikings choose to draft someone, they could build a young but effective cornerback trio. Andrew Booth, Jr., provided he’s healthy, will be 23 when the season starts, and Murphy is just 25 years old.

Drafting a cornerback would lock in most of Minnesota’s cornerbacks for the long term, allowing them to pivot to a weigh their options when Murphy’s next contract comes due in 2025.

Free agent Duke Shelley could make a lot of sense as a new contributor if the Vikings are looking for more depth at the cornerback position. Shelley impressed last season and could be targeted by Minnesota on a cost-efficient contract.

