Byron Murphy is the NFC defensive player of the week

The Cardinals were trailing the Jaguars late in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game when cornerback Byron Murphy stepped up with a big play.

Murphy picked off Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and took the ball 29 yards for a touchdown. The Jaguars jumped ahed 24-19 on the play and they went on to win the game 31-19.

The interception was Murphy’s second of the game. He also picked Lawrence off in the first half and added four tackles to his stat sheet over the course of the contest.

It’s the first time Murphy has taken home the weekly honors and it’s the third week in a row that a Cardinals player has taken home a prize. Linebacker Chandler Jones and quarterback Kyler Murray were also honored for their work helping Arizona to a 3-0 start.

