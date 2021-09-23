Receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ Cardinals teammates may expect him to be on the field for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. But the story may be different for cornerback Byron Murphy.

Murphy was added to Arizona’s injury report on Thursday, as he didn’t practice with an ankle injury. In his third season out of Washington, Murphy has started both of Arizona’s games so far this season, playing nearly all of the team’s defensive snaps. He recorded’s recorded three passes defensed and seven total tackles.

Offensive lineman Josh Miles (ankle) was also added to Thursday’s injury report, sitting out the session.

Offensive lineman Justin Pugh (shoulder) and cornerback Marco Wilson (ankle) were both limited after neither participated in Wednesday’s session with their respective injuries.

But Hopkins (ribs), offensive lineman Kevin Beachum (ribs) both remained non-participants on Thursday. And linebacker Devon Kennard (hamstring) remained limited.

Byron Murphy misses Thursday practice with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk