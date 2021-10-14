There’s some good news on the injury front for the Cardinals in their second practice of the week in preparation for the Browns.

According to multiple reporters, cornerbacks Byron Murphy (ribs) and Marco Wilson (ribs) both returned to the field on Thursday.

Murphy and Wilson both missed Sunday’s win over the 49ers and did not participate in Wednesday’s session.

Murphy had intercepted three passes in two weeks between the victories over the Jaguars and Rams — one of which was returned for a touchdown. He’s also recorded six passes defensed this season.

A rookie out of Florida, Wilson has registered 18 total tackles, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble in four starts this season.

The Cardinals’ full injury report will be released later on Thursday.

Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson return to practice for Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk