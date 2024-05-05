Byron Murphy II talks about growing up a Seahawks fan in Texas

One thing that has become increasingly evident for the past decade is the fact the Seattle Seahawks fandom has grown across the country. The 12’s have gained a reputation for being a good traveling fan base, and their influence is spreading. This is certainly thanks to how dominant the Legion of Boom era team was from 2012-2014.

They even had an impact on young Byron Murphy II, who became a fan of theirs during their thrilling Super Bowl XLVIII run. Murphy spoke with the media to explain his fandom of his favorite team… who is now his employer.

Byron Murphy II grew up outside of Dallas in DeSoto, Texas, but the Seahawks were his team as a kid. He rattled off a bunch of names from their LOB-era defense and said he was also a fan of Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/wkILX6sI8x — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 2, 2024

Murphy would go on to explain how his mother was actually rooting for Peyton Manning against the Seahawks, and an 11-year old Murphy was having fun during the game given the outcome.

Call it good planning, call it luck, call it fate, call it whatever you like. I personally will call it fortunate that Murphy is a Seahawk.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Seahawks announce they have signed 16 undrafted free agents

2024 NFL draft grades for all 32 teams: Who got top marks?

Seahawks updated projection for depth chart after 2024 NFL draft

Seahawks masterfully troll Picturegate crowd w/ draft day videos

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire