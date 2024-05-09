Byron Murphy II with Seahawks among top-10 situations for 2024 rookies

Every pick in the NFL draft is a gamble – and whether or not it pays off depends in large part on the team the prospect is going to. Coaching and player development are every bit as important as talent for turning a rookie into a contributor and it’s critical that they fit into the team’s vision.

As for the 2024 draft class, the Seahawks seem to have found an excellent fit in Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, who they picked at No. 16 overall. Marc Ross at NFL.com has made a list of the 10 rookies who have ended up in the best situations for themselves around the league and Murphy came in at No. 9 on his list. He compares Murphy landing in Seattle with Jalen Carter going to Philadelphia last year.

“This situation feels similar to how Jalen Carter slotted in with the Eagles in 2023… Murphy should see more playing time as a starter for the Seahawks, but he’ll be able to make the same type of splash plays Carter did simply because there are so many established disruptors around him. Murphy joins a defensive front that already features Leonard Williams, Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe and Darrell Taylor. Murphy’s skill set adds an extra dimension for new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who’ll love creating one-on-one opportunities for the rookie.”

After he was drafted Murphy told the media that the Seahawks see him as a 3-tech who can also play nose tackle. That means fans should expect Murphy to get significant playing time in Year 1. If they do have a difference-maker like Carter has been for the Eagles defense then nobody will be in any position to complain about the pick.

