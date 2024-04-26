Byron Murphy II says he’s studied Seahawks great Michael Bennett a lot

The last time the Seattle Seahawks had a dominant defensive line it was when Cliff Avril was disrupting opponents from the edge, Red Bryant was stuffing everybody inside and Michael Bennett was wreaking havoc all over the place. Seattle fans now have legitimate hope that soon their defensive line will once again be the envy of the NFL.

Last night the team picked Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, who is the top-ranked interior defensive linemen in the 2024 draft class. Even better, Murphy is a Seahawks fans who grew up idolozing the Legion of Boom and Marshawn Lynch. Murphy also says he studied Bennett a lot.

New #Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II is a Seahawks fan despite being from Texas. “I really loved the Legion of Boom.” Said he’s studied Michael Bennett a lot. Said “I feel like it’s God’s plan” that he ended up here. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) April 26, 2024

Murphy earned the highest pass rush grade in the nation last season at his position and also did splendid work against the run.

Bennett of course set a very high standard to match – to say nothing of all the Aaron Donald comps that Murphy got during draft season. One thing he does have in common with them is his ability to disrupt from multiple positions.

Murphy told the local media last night that he’s an all-three-downs type of guy. The team views him as a 3-tech who can also play nose tackle.

Byron Murphy II described himself as an aggressive and dominant player, adding: "I can stop the run and rush the passer. I'm an all-three-downs-type of guy." Murphy said Seattle views him as a three-technique who can also play nose. He played both in college. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) April 26, 2024

That means Murphy could replace either Jarran Reed or Dre’Mont Jones in the starting lineup if the Seahawks stick with their 3-4 fronts under new head coach Mike Macdonald. Throw in Leonard Williams and Seattle should have one of the best defensive lines in the league, at least on paper.

