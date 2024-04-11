Byron Murphy first Longhorn off board in Mel Kiper’s latest NFL mock draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released a two-round mock draft Wednesday morning, with defensive tackle Byron Murphy being the first Texas Longhorns football player taken No. 18 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kiper cited how Murphy led the Big 12 with 33 quarterback pressures in 2023 and found a home on the inside of the Texas defensive line. Murphy finished with 29 tackles and five sacks during the season.

Four total Longhorns were featured in the list, including receivers Xavier Worthy (No. 23 to the Los Angeles Chargers) and Adonai Mitchell (No. 29 to the Detroit Lions). Worthy registered 1,014 yards on 75 catches, hauling in five touchdowns. Mitchell caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Running back Jonathon Brooks, who has been making waves across draft coverage, was slotted at No. 56 to the Dallas Cowboys by Kiper.

#Texas RB Jonathon Brooks, the top back on several boards, is on a Top 30 visit to the #Bucs today and he has #Panthers tomorrow, source said. On Wednesday, he heads to Indy for Combine rechecks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2024

