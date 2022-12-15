Byron Murphy a DNP in Cardinals’ first injury report of the week

The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for their Week 15 road game against the Denver Broncos and released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.

The Cardinals did not hold a full practice Wednesday and will not again on Thursday, opting instead for walkthroughs for two days before putting on pads on Friday.

The Cardinals’ injury report was shorter than it has been, with seven players listed.

Two did not practice and five others were limited.

The details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

DL Zach Allen (hand), CB Byron Murphy (back)

Allen had surgery on his hand and has already been ruled out for this week. It is uncertain whether his season is over.

Murphy has missed four games already. He did not go again on Wednesday.

Limited participation

OL Rashaad Coward (chest), QB Colt McCoy (neck), OL Lecitus Smith (ankle), S Charles Washington (chest), CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Coward and Washington were inactive for Monday’s game. Wilson got hurt in the game but Kliff Kingsbury believes he is fine and should play this week. McCoy is set to play.

Broncos' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring)

DE Dre’Mont Jones (hip)

WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring)

QB Russell Wilson (concussion)

Limited participation

LB Dakota Allen (hamstring)

TE Andrew Beck (hamstring)

S Kareem Jackson (rest)

K Brandon McManus (quad)

G Dalton Risner (shoulder)

CB K’Waun Williams (wrist, knee)

Full participation

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist)

WR Brandon Johnson (hip)

DT D.J. Jones (shoulder)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire