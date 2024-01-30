Byron Murphy, Cooper Beebe among top prospects no longer at the Senior Bowl

There will be a little less star power on display at the 2024 Senior Bowl. A few of the more prominent prospects who were listed on the initial roster release are not on the latest update.

Two of the most notable are perhaps the most likely players originally slated to appear to be selected in the first round. Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe and Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy will not participate. Others who are no longer set up to practice or play in Saturday’s Senior Bowl game include Washington OL Troy Fautanu, Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil and Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran.

It’s customary for a few prospects to decide not to participate, and there are various reasons why — from medical issues to advice from agents. None of the reasons are known yet with this group, but they are no longer listed on the rosters distributed here in Mobile.

With practices beginning on Tuesday, there are unlikely to be any further changes

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire