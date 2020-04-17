Tom Brady spent the last 20 years in the same offense with the same head coach, so it'll be fascinating to see how he adjusts to a new style in Tampa Bay.

The former New England Patriots quarterback is set to join a Buccaneers offense run by head coach Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator/ex-NFL QB Byron Leftwich. One of Leftwich's former Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, Ben Roethlisberger, reached out to him with a simple message after Brady signed with Tampa. Leftwich had the perfect response.

"I was excited for [Brady] because I knew who he was going to play for in Bruce Arians. And he's going to enjoy the heck out of that because he was fun to play for," Roethlisberger said Thursday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"Byron Leftwich, I texted Byron and said, like, ‘Hey, don't screw it up.' And he said, ‘All I got to do is get out of the way.' It's going to be good for him. I'm excited for all of them."

It sure sounds like Leftwich is prepared to give the six-time Super Bowl champion the keys to the offense. Can you blame him?

While there may be a difficult adjustment period for Brady as he joins a new team for the first time in two decades, he has the weapons to make things a little bit easier. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are two of the best wide receivers in the NFL today.

So as long as Arians and Leftwich can put Brady in a position to succeed, the Brady-led Bucs could be pretty fun to watch in 2020. Well... fun for non-Patriots fans, at least.

What Byron Leftwich told Ben Roethlisberger after Tom Brady joined Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston