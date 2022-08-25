Byron Leftwich talks Kyle Trask’s development, unfair comparisons to Tom Brady

When you’re playing in the shadow of the GOAT, it’s hard not to set the bar unfairly high.

That’s what Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask is experiencing right now, as he continues to audition to the role of Tom Brady’s successor.

A second-round pick out of Florida in the 2021 NFL draft, Trask was inactive for every game of his rookie season, and has been competing in training camp this year with veteran Blaine Gabbert for the Bucs’ backup job behind Brady.

After Wednesday’s practice, Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich talked about Trask’s improvement heading into his second season, while acknowledging that comparing anyone to Brady just isn’t realistic (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman):

Leftwich on Bucs QB Kyle Trask: "I think Kyle has been improving drastically … I see him getting better every day. He's improving on things you guys can't notice, that's all about playing the game of quarterback … You compare everything to Brady, everything looks bad, right?" — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 24, 2022

Trask has been inconsistent throughout training camp and the preseason, showing flashes of potential alongside head-scratching moments. It seems more likely than not that Gabbert will once again be Brady’s backup this year, putting off the long-term decision of who would take over for the GOAT for another year.

List

Is Kyle Trask really the future at QB for the Bucs?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire