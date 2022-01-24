It’s unclear whether Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be back in 2022. It’s also unclear whether Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will return next season.

If Leftwich gets a head-coaching job, who will call the plays in Tampa Bay? Coach Bruce Arians hinted that it may be him.

“There would be a really good chance [of me calling plays], yes,” Arians said Monday, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Arians has delegated plenty of work to Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles since emerging from his second retirement in 2019. If Brady stays, calling plays becomes easier.

If Brady goes, well, that changes everything.

If Byron Leftwich leaves, Bruce Arians may take over playcalling in Tampa originally appeared on Pro Football Talk