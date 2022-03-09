Byron Leftwich expected to remove himself from consideration for Jaguars head-coaching job, per report

MOBILE, Ala. - Byron Leftwich was initially the frontrunner to land the Jaguars' head coaching job.

Now, he is expected to remove himself from consideration, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

If Leftwich indeed takes himself out of consideration, it would leave former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as the two leading candidates for the job.

The Jaguars head coaching search has dragged on for more than 30 days since their first interview with Pederson last month. Leftwich was interviewed twice by the Jaguars, but appears to have fell out of favor when he made it known that he couldn't work with general manager Trent Baalke, two people with knowledge of the situation told the USA TODAY Network. The people spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich watches the action during warmups before a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

