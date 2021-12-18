Is Byron Leftwich a coach in waiting or a coach on the move?

TAMPA — It must be said, this was never a love-at-first-sight deal. It took Tampa Bay a little bit of time to warm up to the idea of Byron Leftwich as a guy you could trust with your X’s and O’s.

His first year around here, Leftwich failed to tame Jameis Winston’s worst tendencies, although that may have been expecting too much. His second year, without the benefit of an offseason during the pandemic, it took time for Leftwich and Tom Brady to find their comfort zone.

Finally in 2021, with a Super Bowl ring on his finger and the NFL’s top-scoring offense on his resume, Leftwich has become the offensive coordinator Bucs fans have longed to revere.

So, of course, now he’s in danger of being poached by some other fan base.

The firing of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville has got Jaguars fans buzzing about the possibility of bringing Leftwich in as the new head coach to groom No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

And that could force a reckoning of sorts in Tampa Bay.

As beloved as Bruce Arians has become in his short stay here, he’s probably nearing the end of his coaching road. He recently turned 69 and has battled health issues, off and on, for a number of years.

It wouldn’t be a shock if Arians retired after this season, and he’ll almost certainly be gone by 2023 when the Bucs likely will be knee deep in a rebuilding process.

So does Tampa Bay lock up Leftwich, 41, with a promise that he will inherit Arians’ golf cart sometime in the next two years? Or should they encourage and endorse his candidacy in Jacksonville and elsewhere? For that matter, where does defensive coordinator Todd Bowles fit in the future picture? Bowles, 58, had a shaky four-year tenure as the Jets’ head coach, but his reputation around the league is impeccable.

Of course, this is not a one-way street. Even if the Bucs are inclined to make Leftwich their coach in waiting, would he still want this job if the Jaguars came calling?

In Jacksonville, Leftwich would be starting over with a potential franchise quarterback in a place that would greet a 10-6 record with hosannas and hallelujahs. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay will soon be heading in the opposite direction and, even if fans profess patience, things could get cranky quickly in the post-Brady era.

Story continues

The Bucs have a legitimate chance at a second straight Super Bowl in the coming weeks, but they also are heading into an offseason with Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Jason Pierre-Paul, Carlton Davis, Ronald Jones, Antonio Brown, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, William Gholston and a handful of others heading to free agency.

Even with the NFL expecting to give the salary cap a hefty boost in 2022, it seems unlikely the Bucs will be able to re-sign everyone the way they did after Super Bowl 55.

This is a road we’ve been down before in Tampa Bay. The Glazers saw the need for a rehauling of the roster in 2009 and promoted Raheem Morris to replace Jon Gruden. Three coaching changes later, they tried it again by promoting Dirk Koetter from offensive coordinator after firing Lovie Smith.

Neither of those moves resulted in playoff appearances, but that shouldn’t preclude the Glazers from hiring Leftwich or Bowles if they think it’s the right move at the right time.

But, having said that, I don’t think it’s a good idea to get into the business of promising jobs down the road. Leftwich and Bowles have both done commendable jobs in Tampa Bay, but no career is foolproof. The Bucs would be better off looking for the perfect candidate considering the circumstances of the day when Arians does decide to step down.

Now, maybe this is all premature. Much of Leftwich’s candidacy in Jacksonville seems tied to the idea that he was once the Jaguars quarterback, and that’s a poor reason to hand somebody the keys to the franchise.

It’s possible Jacksonville could go hard for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is getting rave reviews for his work with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Although McDaniels, like Leftwich, might also be waiting out his own head coach in New England.

Whether he gets a job offer or not in the new year, Leftwich at least seems certain to be a candidate in 2022 after getting snubbed last offseason. Another year working with Brady has allowed Leftwich to step out from behind Arians’ shadow a little more, and that is as it should be.

There seems to be excitement about Leftwich’s potential in Jacksonville, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It may have taken a while, but Tampa Bay seems to feel the same way.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

