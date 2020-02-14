Byron leads a parade of Chevys in Friday Daytona 500 practice

Jim Utter
Motorsport

“Working with Chad (Knaus, crew chief), he’s actually the first crew chief I’ve worked with since legend cars, to work with for a second time,” Byron said. “I’m just really excited about that, having some consistency there.

“It’s going to be fun. If we can start the year off fast-paced, I think it’s going to make things fall in line a lot easier.”

Chase Elliott ended up third (203.869 mph), Ty Dillon fourth and rookie Tyler Reddick completed the top-five as Chevrolet drivers claimed the top-seven spots.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr.

Only 32 of the 40 cars entered in the race elected to run during the practice, including just one (Cole Custer) of the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers.

1

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

 

Chevrolet

27

43.991

 

 

204.587

2

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

 

Chevrolet

24

44.097

0.106

0.106

204.096

3

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

 

Chevrolet

32

44.146

0.155

0.049

203.869

4

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

 

Chevrolet

29

44.243

0.252

0.097

203.422

5

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

 

Chevrolet

27

44.352

0.361

0.109

202.922

6

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

 

Chevrolet

28

44.401

0.410

0.049

202.698

7

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

 

Chevrolet

27

44.410

0.419

0.009

202.657

8

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

 

Toyota

28

44.594

0.603

0.184

201.821

9

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

 

Toyota

27

44.596

0.605

0.002

201.812

10

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

 

Toyota

27

44.596

0.605

0.000

201.812

11

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

 

Toyota

31

44.624

0.633

0.028

201.685

12

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

 

Toyota

28

44.624

0.633

0.000

201.685

13

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

 

Ford

27

44.729

0.738

0.105

201.212

14

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

 

Ford

31

44.768

0.777

0.039

201.036

15

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

 

Ford

16

44.808

0.817

0.040

200.857

16

36

United States
United States

 David Ragan

 

Ford

27

44.819

0.828

0.011

200.808

17

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

 

Ford

30

44.836

0.845

0.017

200.732

18

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

 

Ford

15

44.865

0.874

0.029

200.602

19

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

 

Ford

28

44.877

0.886

0.012

200.548

20

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman

 

Ford

16

44.878

0.887

0.001

200.544

21

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

 

Ford

27

44.964

0.973

0.086

200.160

22

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

 

Ford

28

44.967

0.976

0.003

200.147

23

77

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

 

Chevrolet

26

44.971

0.980

0.004

200.129

24

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr.

 

Chevrolet

15

45.029

1.038

0.058

199.871

25

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Chevrolet

20

45.468

1.477

0.439

197.941

26

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

 

Chevrolet

19

45.570

1.579

0.102

197.498

27

15

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

 

Chevrolet

9

45.967

1.976

0.397

195.793

28

16

United States
United States

 Justin Haley

 

Chevrolet

14

45.976

1.985

0.009

195.754

29

51

United States
United States

 Joey Gase

 

Chevrolet

4

47.294

3.303

1.318

190.299

30

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson

 

Chevrolet

21

47.320

3.329

0.026

190.194

31

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

 

Chevrolet

16

47.476

3.485

0.156

189.569

32

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

 

Ford

9

48.954

4.963

1.478

183.846

