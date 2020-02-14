Byron leads a parade of Chevys in Friday Daytona 500 practice
“Working with Chad (Knaus, crew chief), he’s actually the first crew chief I’ve worked with since legend cars, to work with for a second time,” Byron said. “I’m just really excited about that, having some consistency there.
“It’s going to be fun. If we can start the year off fast-paced, I think it’s going to make things fall in line a lot easier.”
Chase Elliott ended up third (203.869 mph), Ty Dillon fourth and rookie Tyler Reddick completed the top-five as Chevrolet drivers claimed the top-seven spots.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr.
Only 32 of the 40 cars entered in the race elected to run during the practice, including just one (Cole Custer) of the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers.
1
24
Chevrolet
27
43.991
204.587
2
37
Chevrolet
24
44.097
0.106
0.106
204.096
3
9
Chevrolet
32
44.146
0.155
0.049
203.869
4
13
Chevrolet
29
44.243
0.252
0.097
203.422
5
8
Chevrolet
27
44.352
0.361
0.109
202.922
6
48
Chevrolet
28
44.401
0.410
0.049
202.698
7
88
Chevrolet
27
44.410
0.419
0.009
202.657
8
11
Toyota
28
44.594
0.603
0.184
201.821
9
20
Toyota
27
44.596
0.605
0.002
201.812
10
19
Toyota
27
44.596
0.605
0.000
201.812
11
95
Toyota
31
44.624
0.633
0.028
201.685
12
18
Toyota
28
44.624
0.633
0.000
201.685
13
17
Ford
27
44.729
0.738
0.105
201.212
14
22
Ford
31
44.768
0.777
0.039
201.036
15
41
Ford
16
44.808
0.817
0.040
200.857
16
36
Ford
27
44.819
0.828
0.011
200.808
17
38
Ford
30
44.836
0.845
0.017
200.732
18
21
Ford
15
44.865
0.874
0.029
200.602
19
12
Ford
28
44.877
0.886
0.012
200.548
20
6
Ford
16
44.878
0.887
0.001
200.544
21
2
Ford
27
44.964
0.973
0.086
200.160
22
34
Ford
28
44.967
0.976
0.003
200.147
23
77
Chevrolet
26
44.971
0.980
0.004
200.129
24
43
Chevrolet
15
45.029
1.038
0.058
199.871
25
47
Chevrolet
20
45.468
1.477
0.439
197.941
26
3
Chevrolet
19
45.570
1.579
0.102
197.498
27
15
Chevrolet
9
45.967
1.976
0.397
195.793
28
16
Chevrolet
14
45.976
1.985
0.009
195.754
29
51
Chevrolet
4
47.294
3.303
1.318
190.299
30
42
Chevrolet
21
47.320
3.329
0.026
190.194
31
1
Chevrolet
16
47.476
3.485
0.156
189.569
32
32
Ford
9
48.954
4.963
1.478
183.846