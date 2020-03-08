Byron Jones vs. James Bradberry and more in Roob's 10 Random Points!

1. There's been so much buzz about Byron Jones, but for $16 or 17 million? I don't even want him. He really is an exceptional cover corner, and he would make the Eagles' defense better, but for a guy who's going to be 28 in September and has two career interceptions in 79 games (one off Kirk Cousins, one off Jameis Winston) it's too much money. I still think a guy like James Bradberry makes more sense if Jones' price tag gets out of whack. The Eagles do have a lot of cap space, but they also have a lot of needs. Bradberry is a year younger, has eight INTs in four years and is also more of a blitzer. He's not quite as consistent as Jones and he's not the freakish athlete Jones is, but he makes plays and he'd presumably be at least a few million bucks a year cheaper. There are other options out there - Chris Harris, Trae Waynes, Logan Ryan - but Jones and Bradberry are the two best options. The Eagles need one of ‘em. They just have to make sure they get the right one.

2. The only defensive back the Eagles have drafted since 2003 to start 16 games in a season in an Eagles uniform is Nate Allen.

3. With the Eagles cutting ties with Jason Peters, only Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce are left who played under Andy Reid. What's crazier is that only three other guys are left who played under Chip - Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz and Malcolm Jenkins. So only six guys under contract were here before Doug Pederson became head coach. More amazing: Only four guys who came here in 2016 are under contract: Carson Wentz, Isaac Seumalo, Brandon Brooks and Rick Lovato. So of the 54 Eagles under contract, 44 of them have been here for three years or less.

4. The Eagles have 15 unrestricted agents. There isn't one they absolutely HAVE to have back.

5. With Peters and Big V both gone, the only tackle on the roster behind Dillard and Lane Johnson is Jordan Mailata. The Australian former rugby player has still yet to get into an NFL game, but he's still only 22 and remains an intriguing prospect. Isaac Seumalo could swing over to tackle, and Matt Pryor – who played well at guard – will presumably get a look at tackle in camp. He looks like a tackle at 6-7, 330. But despite all that, the Eagles are terribly thin at tackle, and they've got to think about finding one. They could draft a guy in the middle rounds, but I'd expect them to sign a veteran once the initial free agency frenzy is over. But it's not easy to find capable tackles, and you get what you pay for. If Big V is going to get $6 million a year, what can the Eagles reasonably expect for $2 million a year?

6. The only NFL quarterbacks who were opening-day starters in 2016 and are locks to be opening-day starters for the same team this fall are Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz. That's kind of nuts. Of that group, Wentz is the only one in his 20s.

7. Josh McCown set a very unusual record in the Eagles' playoff loss to Seattle. He was sacked six times but for only 14 yards. That's the fewest sack yards in NFL history in the regular season or postseason by a QB sacked six or more times. The previous record was 15 by Eric Hipple of the Lions in 1985. In case you were wondering. (I was!)

8. Nobody has hired Carson Walsh yet.

9. One final thought on Jason Peters: He's not coming back. I know what the Eagles' statement said, but think about it. The only reason the Eagles would bring Peters back would be if they didn't have faith in Andre Dillard at left tackle. And if that were the case, they never would have cut ties with Peters in the first place. It makes no sense to let him explore free agency if you want him back. Somebody is going to sign Peters. It won't be the Eagles.

10. I like bringing Marty Mornhinweg onto the coaching staff. The guy is a little quirky, but he's truly a brilliant and innovative offensive mind, and he's worked with Doug Pederson before. My one concern would be the number of new offensive coaches and coaches with new titles and how the whole thing will work together. In addition to Doug, Press Taylor is now quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, Rich Scangarello is senior offensive assistant, Andrew Breiner is passing game analyst and Marty is senior offensive consultant. Receivers coach Aaron Moorehead is also new. A lot of good minds, but roles are going to have to be clearly defined for this all to work together.

Byron Jones vs. James Bradberry and more in Roob's 10 Random Points! originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia