As the Colts extend their lead early in the second half, the Dolphins could be without one of their top cornerbacks for the rest of Sunday’s game.

Indianapolis now leads 14-3 after scoring on the opening possession.

But as the teams began the third quarter, Miami announced Jones is questionable to return with a quad injury.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, Jones is on the sideline with his helmet on. But Justin Coleman has entered the game to replace Jones.

Entering Week Four, Jones had picked up four passes defensed and a forced fumble in 2020. He’s his second season with the Dolphins after five years with the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Colts used an 11-play drive to open the second half with a touchdown. Carson Wentz hit tight end Mo Alie-Cox with a 3-yard pass on the right side for the quarterback’s first TD of the game. Running back Jonathan Taylor is now up to 91 yards on 10 carries, having opened the possession with a 38-yards run to Miami’s 46.

Byron Jones questionable to return with quad injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk