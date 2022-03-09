Byron Jones posts post-surgery photos

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones is recovering from surgery on Wednesday.

Jones posted a picture of his lower left leg and foot in a boot to Instagram. The caption says that “having a shaved leg is cool but it is NOT worth the free surgery afterwards.”

The exact nature of the surgery isn’t clear. Jones appeared on the injury report with Achilles, groin, and quad injuries during the season, but only missed one game in October.

Jones had 58 tackles and a forced fumble in the 16 games he did play. He is signed through the 2024 season and $6 million of his $14.375 million salary for 2022 is guaranteed. The remainder becomes guaranteed early in the new league year.

