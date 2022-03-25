Byron Jones posts hilarious tweet after contract restructure

Mike Masala
·1 min read
With all of the moves the Miami Dolphins have made in recent weeks, they’ve needed even more cap space than they started out with, so they came to an agreement with cornerback Byron Jones to restructure his contract.

This allowed them to fit dynamic wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who the Dolphins acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday for five draft picks, on their cap.

On Friday, after Jones restructured his contract to give Miami over $10.69 million in cap space in 2022, the cornerback to Twitter to drop a hilarious joke regarding the decision and it’s relation to Hill’s acquisition.

Not only will the game be tough for opposing defenses, as Hill noted in his introductory press conference, but Miami’s defenders will also have their hands full in practice.

