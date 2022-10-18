Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones underwent surgery in his ankle/Achilles area on March 9. He is eligible to return from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

He is not ready.

Jones will remain on the list this week with no timeline for his return.

“It is a big deal to put someone out there on the field, a cornerback that’s trying to perform at a high level, with a lower body extremity injury,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, via a transcript from the team. “So, we’ve been judicious with it. I don’t think we’re going to see him practice this week, but we’re really just trying to do it the right way. It’s hard to know fully when that’s going to happen. . . . I’ve had a couple timelines in my head and held back from giving you those timelines, and I’ve been correct in doing so. We’ll just be taking that week by week and watching him work in the process.”

McDaniel said on multiple occasions this offseason that the team was confident Jones would return in time for the season opener. The NFL season is entering Week 7.

Jones started 30 games in his first two seasons with the Dolphins. He has 95 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles with Miami.

Byron Jones not ready to return from PUP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk