Byron Jones likely to hit free agency with Cowboys focused on Prescott, Cooper

The Cowboys have plenty of salary cap room, but most will go to two players. Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper aren’t going to leave the team with much leftover money.

That’s the reality.

“We’re going to have some challenges with our [salary] cap,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “We are. Certainly, it’s Dak and Amari that are going to shrink it in a hurry. We’re going to have challenges, but they’re not challenges that we can’t overcome.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cowboys have 25 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. Cornerback Byron Jones is rated 13th on PFT’s top-100 list of free agents but expected to hit the market.

The Cowboys appear resigned to the fact they won’t be able to keep him.

“Byron is a guy we think a lot of,” Stephen Jones said. “He’s had a great run at corner. He’s played really well, played at a high level. That’s the hard thing when you have quite a few good players on your football team is you get challenges. Byron understands that. But at the same time, he’s worried about Byron, as he should be. Certainly, we’ll visit with his guys while we’re here. Kinda see their direction, what they’re thinking. And we’ll have to keep moving.”

The Cowboys drafted Byron Jones in the first round of 2015, and he spent most of his first three seasons at safety before switching to cornerback full time.

He has two interceptions in 79 career NFL games and none in the past 40 starts, but Jones still is going to get somewhere in the $15 million per year range.