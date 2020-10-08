It is looking good for cornerback Byron Jones‘ return to action.

Jones (groin/Achilles) was a full participant Thursday after being limited Wednesday. It was his first full practice since injuring his groin in the first half of the Week Two loss to the Bills. He missed the past two games.

Jones returned to a limited practice last Thursday and now has taken another step.

Receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) and offensive guard Solomon Kindley (foot) also returned to full practices after being limited a day earlier.

Running back/receiver Malcolm Perry was a new addition to the injury report. He was out with an illness.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) had limited work after sitting out Wednesday.

The rest of the report remained the same: Tight end Durham Smythe (knee) and offensive tackle Austin Jackson remained sidelined.

Byron Jones a full participant at Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk