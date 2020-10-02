The Dolphins need all the help they can get in the secondary, facing red-hot Russell Wilson. It appears, though, they will be down a cornerback and a safety.

Byron Jones was limited again in Friday’s practice. He is doubtful to play against the Seahawks.

Jones returned to a limited practice Thursday, his first practice since he injured his groin in the first half of the Week Two loss to the Bills. He missed last week’s win over the Jaguars.

Safety Kavon Frazier, who has played only six defensive snaps this season, is doubtful with a shoulder injury. He was limited all week.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did return to practice Friday on a limited basis, but his illness has him with a questionable designation for Sunday’s game.

Starting right guard Solomon Kindley popped up on the injury report Friday with a foot injury. He was limited and has a questionable designation.

Byron Jones doubtful; Tua Tagovailoa, Solomon Kindley questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk