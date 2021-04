Reuters

The Boston Celtics continue a seven-game homestand Sunday when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets for the first of three matchups between the teams in April. On Friday, Boston rebounded from back-to-back losses to Dallas and New Orleans to open the homestand with a 118-102 win over struggling Houston. Fournier, acquired in a trade from Orlando for draft picks, finished scoreless and with six points in his first two outings with Boston.