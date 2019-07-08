Byron Jones admits to illegal contact, says officials don’t call it

During their memorable Super Bowl season of 2013, the Seahawks routinely engaged in illegal contact with opposing receivers, confident that the officials wouldn’t bog the game down by calling it over and over and over again.

Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, whose defensive backs coach had that same job with the 2013 Seahawks, has a more subtle approach. Subtle but for the fact that he has, you know, publicly admitted it.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, Jones admitted in a video posted by the Cowboys’ website that he uses a technique that entails strategically putting his hands on an opposing receiver beyond the five-yard buffer.

“I’ll be patient to get hands on him a little later by cheating a little bit,” Jones explained while breaking down film of a play against Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. “But the refs don’t call it typically, so I’ll give him a little jab toward the top of the route, which kinds of puts me in position and kind of takes him out of position.”

The fine folks at JoeBucsFan.com regard this as an admission nearly on par with O.J. Simpson, but it’s not the kind of cheating that will get the league to bring Ted Wells out of mothballs. This is plain-sight pushing and shoving, daring officials to see it, and to call it.

That’s where Jones may have made a mistake. Now that he has shared his strategy with the world, officials could end up flagging him for more careful attention and scrutiny.