Byron Jones activated from PUP

Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones took another step toward playing in the Sept. 8 season opener against the Giants.

The Cowboys activated Jones off the physically unable to perform list Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jones has spent the spring and summer rehabbing after undergoing offseason hip surgery in March.

He has never missed a game in his four-year NFL career.

Jones, who moved from safety to being a full-time cornerback last season, is entering the final year of his contract.