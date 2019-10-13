Byron holds off Logano to win Stage 1 in Talladega playoff race
William Byron held off a hard-charging Joey Logano to win Stage 1 in Sunday’s NASCAR Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the Byron’s second stage win of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.
Byron continued a theme of Hendrick Motorsports speed at the 2.66-mile track with teammate Alex Bowman coming in third after Logano in second. Non-playoff driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. came in fourth, and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five.
RELATED: Stage 1 results
The stage featured 12 different leaders, including Hendrick’s Chase Elliott, who started on the pole. There were 17 lead changes in the stage and just one caution for the No. 52 of Spencer Boyd slowing on the track.
Just before that caution, Ryan Blaney spun coming onto pit road and lost the lead. Erik Jones also had an anxious moment when he had a tire go down, but he was able to bring the No. 20 Toyota to pit road.
Place
Driver
Team
Pts
1
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
10
2
Joey Logano
Team Penske
9
3
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
8
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
7
5
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
6
6
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
5
7
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
4
8
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
3
9
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
2
10
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
1