How Byron football has leaned on youngsters during quest for for third state title

For the sixth straight time, Byron has soared into the IHSA Class 3A state semifinals, with an eye on the program's third state championship.

The unbeaten Tigers will take on Lombard Montini (9-3), in Lombard, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Up to this point at least, Byron has looked unstoppable in a lot of ways.

One of the differences to this run, compared to just about all of the other powerful stretches for the Tigers, is that this one is being fueled, and driven, by a couple of youngsters.

"We're a band of brothers this year in that Byron locker room," junior lineman Nolan Brass said. "And some of the younger guys got their chance, and they've shown they belong out there. So let's go."

While as usual, there is some very strong senior leadership, and just a ton of talent up and down this deep roster, Brass has anchored both sides of the line at times for Byron this year. He's helped the Tigers rush for 394.4 yards per game and hold opponents to 32.9 yards per game. Sophomore fullback and linebacker Caden Considine has, at times, been the best player on both sides of the ball this season.

Considine, the 6-foot, 205-pound son of the team's defensive coordinator (and former Super Bowl champion) Sean Considine, is the area's rushing leader in the Big Northern Conference with 1,215 yards and 24 TDs. He also leads the Tigers with 62 tackles and 10 tackles for a loss.

Byron's Caden Considine tries to run past Dixon's Tyson Dambman in the first quarter of their game on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Byron.

"Picture perfect win for us," Considine said after rushing for 197 yards and three touchdowns during last Saturday's quarterfinal blowout of Durand/Pecatonica. He also hauled in five tackles and a tackle for loss. "This is how we've done it... And we've had some young guys in there to help. It's just set up for a while."

Junior Brayden Knoll, one of the team's top speedster running backs, is second on the Tigers with 901 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. He's averaged 15.3 yards per carry on the season. He also has 19 tackles and one of the team's 15 interceptions on defense.

As of late, freshman Andrew Talbert has been taking more and more snaps at quarterback for Byron, and he's definitely making his presence felt at free safety. He came in just before the season after Freeport Aquin's football team temporarily disbanded due to lack of numbers, and he's won over the Byron coaching staff, which doesn't often play freshmen.

"He's an unbelievable athlete. That's the only way to put it," Byron head coach Jeff Boyer said after Talbert had a 25-yard touchdown run Saturday, along with some solid coverage against a strong passing team and a pair of tackles on defense.

Byron freshman quarterback Andrew Talbert hands off the ball while sophomore fullback Caden Considine, left, blocks for him during the Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Byron.

Talbert has seven rushing touchdowns on the year and has completed 2 of 3 passes for 36 yards and another TD. He also has 10 tackles and an interception as he's worked his way into the starting safety's slot.

And even with all that youth on the field, here is Byron (12-0), undefeated with the most points scored in the entire state of Illinois, at 728. The Tigers have also allowed 67 points, which is the fourth fewest in the entire state, and their 5.6 points per game allowed is second in all the classes of Illinois.

Seniors like Ashton Henkel, the running back (259 yards and six TDs), defensive back (team-leading three interceptions) and star returnman (17.4 yards per return this year) who has been all over the field, and Ayden Shank, the other QB (with five TD passes on the season) and field general, have been impactful leaders.

But there has been more youth in key positions for Byron than there had been in the past decade.

What does that mean: This team is really good right now and is also poised for success for years to come.

"There are some really tough seniors on this year's team, and they've really shown us how to do it," Talbert said. "And we just want to help where we can; when we can. That's been how I've taken it. I've had to get comfortable around everybody, but they've really taken me in like family.

"It's been fun. Man has it been fun. And it's not over yet."

