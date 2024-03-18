Byron Cowart signs with Bears

Defensive lineman Byron Cowart didn't see any regular season action in 2023, but he'll give it another shot in Chicago this year.

The Bears announced that they've signed Cowart to their offseason roster. It is a one-year contract for Cowart.

Cowart spent time with the Chiefs and Texans during last year's offseason and then signed to the Dolphins practice squad during the season. His last game action came in 17 appearances with the Colts in 2022. He had 12 tackles in those appearances.

Cowart also played in 19 games and made 14 starts for the Patriots in 2019 and 2020. He had 29 tackles, a sack, and a pass defensed.