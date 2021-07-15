Byron Cowart not expecting Tom Brady ceremony at Patriots-Bucs game

Patriots DT gets blunt about Tom Brady's return to Foxboro originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium this fall should be one of the biggest events in recent Boston sports history. But don't tell that to Byron Cowart.

The Patriots defensive tackle recently joined "Patriots Way of Life," an IGTV session from "weupnowgaming," and was asked about New England's highly-anticipated matchup with Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

"He’s done a lot of things for this organization," Cowart began. "He’s coming back, but he’s coming back as an opponent, so I’m going to treat it like any opponent."

When a host mentioned that the Patriots are "welcoming (Brady) back," Cowart cut him off with a clarification.

"We ain’t welcoming him back. We just gotta play him," Cowart said. "There ain’t going to be no damn ceremony for him or nothing like that."

We hate to break it to you, Byron, but there will very likely be a damn ceremony for Brady on Oct. 3 in Foxboro.

The 43-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowls over two decades in New England and is the greatest player in franchise history by a wide margin. So, Cowart at least should expect to see a video tribute at Gillette Stadium followed by a standing ovation for Brady.

One of the hosts diplomatically suggested we "might" see a Brady tribute, but Cowart wasn't having it.

"They might clap for him, but there’s not going to be -- bro, this is our opponent. Bro, what? We like to win," Cowart said.

We don't blame Cowart and his Patriots teammates for treating this like just another game. We understand Cowart is more interested in winning a football game than rolling out the red carpet for the opposing quarterback.

But everyone outside of the Patriots locker room should expect plenty of pomp and circumstance when Brady returns to the place he called home for 20 years.